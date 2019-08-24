During the July 1 Mesquite City Council pre-meeting the council received a briefing regarding a possible amendment to the sign code to allow replacement of billboards in limited circumstances.
Jeff Armstrong, director of Planning and Development Services, said this issue came up because Clear Channel had a structure on I-635, just south of La Prada Drive that was taken by the Texas Department of Transportation as part of the I-635 LBJ East Project.
During that meeting he stated that the current city ordinance states that “once a sign is gone, it’s gone, and it can’t be replaced.”
“The current ordinance does not permit the construction of any new billboards, and it hasn’t since about the '90s, maybe early 2000s,” he said.
Mesquite had 12 billboards before this one was removed within the city limits and two in the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). All of them are nonconforming since the city no longer allows them.
During Monday night’s City Council meeting a public hearing was held to consider an ordinance amending Chapter 13 of the City Code thereby updating regulations pertaining to the removal of an allowed existing billboard sign structure.
Armstrong said this is a repeal of the current billboard replacement ordinance.
According to the city website, this amendment would eliminate the current language that allows for the replacement of billboards that are taken by government action and replace it with language that clearly states that removal of an existing billboard results in the permanent abandonment of the site as an allowed billboard location.
“As we need to, we’ll look at some options in the future for how we may want to pursue that,” he said.
Council unanimously approved.
