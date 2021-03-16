The Mesquite City Council approved on Monday amendments to the noise ordinance that will allow peace officers to address resident noise concerns more effectively.
Assistant City Manager Chris Sanchez said the current ordinance does not allow the city to fully mitigate resident concerns. The ordinance utilizes a decibel-based standard where a decibel meter is used to measure sound. Sanchez said decibel meters are hard to use as they have to be calibrated correctly, and they do not always pick up the noise heard by residents. Additionally, the ordinance is structured in a way where addressing noise complaints involves residents acting as unwilling witnesses. Sanchez said it makes addressing resident noise concerns more difficult for the city.
The amended ordinance states that noise will be defined as any sound that is loud, intense or of an abnormal duration, or it is louder than permitted in the ordinance. Noise disturbances will be defined as a noise that disturbs the reasonable quiet or comfort of other residents, is plainly heard by an enforcement agent in the area or it exceeds the permitted decibels allowed in the ordinance.
“We want to make it easier for officers to enforce noise violations,” Sanchez said.
Peace officers will use a new “plainly audible standard.” Officers will judge if the sound is plainly audible from key locations including the receiving property, the boundary line of the source of sound, and at a 50-foot radius from the source of the sound, right-of-way permitting. Noises that are plainly audible at these locations will be in violation of the new ordinance. It removes the need for unwilling witnesses.
“We wanted to use this approach to have more of a commonsense approach to enforcing noise violations without the use of equipment,” Sanchez said.
The nuisance standard will include updated language and eliminate the term “offensive,” as it was deemed too subjective. Sanchez said the updated language will help residents and officers better understand the nuisance standard.
In the new ordinance, the city plans to utilize noise zones. Zone one encompasses residential areas, zone two for commercial and mixed use, zone three for industrial and governmental use and zone four for entertainment. The permitted decibels were separated into daytime allowances from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and nighttime allowances from 10:01 p.m. to 6:59 a.m. The maximum allowed decibels for each zone were lowered from the original ordinance.
Sanchez said if a situation arose where a commercial zone backed up to a residential zone, the permitted noise levels would fall under the residential requirements.
“The noise zones will give us more flexibilities with properties, and reducing the maximum decibels allows us to address noise concerns more efficiently if we’re able to catch them with the decibel meter,” Sanchez said.
The ordinance will go into effect five days after the passing of the amended ordinance.
