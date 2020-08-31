Mesquite Animal Services has successful Clear the Shelters

The Mesquite Animal Shelter helped 82 dogs and cats find their forever home this week through the annual Clear the Shelters event eclipsing the 61 pet adoptions they achieved in 2019. The week-long program offered free pet adoptions which included sterilization, microchip, vaccination and deworming for each pet.
Maria Martinez, Director of Neighborhood Services said, “We want to thank all our city staff, volunteers and our rescue partners for helping us have another great Clear the Shelters event. This month we had 239 pet adoptions.”
Martinez shared that a typical month at the shelter has about 130 pet adoptions.
Mesquite’s free pet adoption program was Aug. 24 - 29 and featured special hours on Saturday, Aug. 29. Martinez said that all customers were very cooperative with the social distancing rules put in place at the shelter.
“It was nice to see so many customers eager to find a pet and eager to respect everyone’s space,” she said.
