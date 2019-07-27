Mesquite Animal Services holds National Mutt Day photo contest

Mesquite Animal Services (MAS) is celebrating National Mutt Day, July 31, with a photo contest highlighting Mesquite’s best mutts. Through 4 p.m., July 30, pet owners are encouraged to post a picture of their mixed-breed dog on the City’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofmesquitetx in the comment section of the contest post. The winner will be announced on the City’s Facebook page on July 31, and receive a basket of dog goodies to please any mutt. Judging will be conducted by MAS staff and based on uniqueness, creativeness, and ultimate muttiness.
“Pet owners often have as many pictures of their pets as they do their family, because we love them just as much,” said Manager of Animal Services Jeanne Saadi. “This contest is a great way to celebrate all mutts and how much they enrich our lives. This is a fun way to engage pet owners and promote the compassionate care our staff, volunteers and rescue partners embody every day for our animals.”
In addition, MAS is offering $10 off (up to $50) on dog adoptions with the donation of a jar of peanut butter or jelly to the Spread the Love campaign through Aug. 3. The campaign helps feed children living in food insecure environments in Mesquite. All donations are distributed by Sharing Life Community Outreach and Mesquite Social Services. The discount is helping the shelter maintain its 90% save rate, find forever homes for lovable mutts and support children in need.
Adoption fees include sterilization, vaccinations and microchipping. Call 972-216-6283 for more information. Animals currently available at the shelter can be viewed at cityofmesquite.com/AnimalServices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.