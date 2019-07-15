Through Aug. 3, Mesquite Animal Services will offer $10 off dog adoptions with the donation of a jar of peanut butter or jelly to the Spread the Love campaign. A maximum of five jars may be donated for a total of $50 off each adoption. Donations must be brought to Mesquite Animal Services, 1650 Gross Road, at the time of adoption. Cats may currently be adopted for $5 each.
“I’m excited anytime we’re able to run an adoption special, because we’re able to find more animals homes and maintain our 90 percent save rate,” said Manager of Animal Services Jeanne Saadi. “But this special is even more rewarding. Collecting peanut butter and jelly to help feed children in need exemplifies the compassionate care we strive to give and hope to see throughout the Mesquite community.”
Adoption fees includes sterilization, vaccinations and microchipping. Call 972-216-6283 for more information. Animals currently available at the shelter can be viewed at visit cityofmesquite.com/AnimalServices.
Spread the Love is an annual campaign that encourages the donation of peanut butter and jelly as well as financial contributions to help feed children in Mesquite during the summer who live in food insecure environments. All donations go to Sharing Life Community Outreach and Mesquite Social Services for distribution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.