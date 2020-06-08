The Mesquite Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 1650 Gross Road, reopens on Monday, June 8. Trapping and issuance of trapping permits will also resume. The city is asking all customers to wear a face mask or facial covering when visiting the animal shelter. To protect the health and safety of the public and city employees, the following rules are also being implemented:
- Maximum occupancies will be set for each area of the shelter.
- One-way traffic patterns for customers.
- Appointments for older adults and customers of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions that might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
To help limit time spent inside the shelter, the City is recommending adopters visit www.cityofmesquite.com/AnimalsintheShelter to see a list of available animals. Call the Mesquite Animal Shelter at 972-216-6283 or visit www.cityomesquite.com/animalservices for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.