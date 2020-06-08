Fat Girl
The Mesquite Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 1650 Gross Road, reopens on Monday, June 8. Trapping and issuance of trapping permits will also resume. The city is asking all customers to wear a face mask or facial covering when visiting the animal shelter. To protect the health and safety of the public and city employees, the following rules are also being implemented: 

  • Maximum occupancies will be set for each area of the shelter.
  • One-way traffic patterns for customers.
  • Appointments for older adults and customers of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions that might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

To help limit time spent inside the shelter, the City is recommending adopters visit www.cityofmesquite.com/AnimalsintheShelter to see a list of available animals. Call the Mesquite Animal Shelter at 972-216-6283 or visit www.cityomesquite.com/animalservices for more information.

