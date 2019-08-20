Mesquite Animal Shelter hosts successful Clear the Shelter event

On Aug. 17 the Mesquite Animal Shelter hosted the 2019 Clear the Shelter event and 89 animals were adopted by new families. This included 52 dogs, 36 cats and 1 guinea pig. The annual event waives all adoption fees for one day.
“We are very happy with the results of the event. Our staff was able to get 91 percent of our dogs and half of our cats adopted. The event brought in more than 600 customers and was a success thanks to our volunteers and rescue partners,” said Jeanne Saadi, Mesquite Animal Shelter Manager.
Saadi stated 15 of the cats adopted were from the Mesquite Animal Pawtners rescue group who were at the shelter for the event. She said that two of the dogs adopted that afternoon were brought is as stray dogs earlier in the morning.
This month is a special time for the shelter as it celebrates 24 consecutive months of a more than 90 percent save rate for all its animals. Last year, the shelter took in more than 6,000 animals regardless of situation or condition.
Special programs and creative adoption activities have helped in the shelter’s success. The free barn cats to those who live in rural areas have helped with maintaining the shelter’s cat population. This summer the shelter offered a $10 discount for dog adoptions for every jar of peanut butter and jelly donated to the Spread the Love campaign. The campaign supports both local food pantries, Sharing Life Community Outreach and Mesquite Social Services.
