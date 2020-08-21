Mesquite Animal Shelter offers free pet adoptions Aug. 24 – 29

As a part of the national Clear the Shelters campaign the Mesquite Animal Shelter will offer free pet adoptions Aug. 24 - 29 and will be open for Clear the Shelters Day with special hours on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The shelter is located at 1650 Gross Road and is open Monday - Friday, except Wednesday, from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Call 972-216-6283 for details and visit www.cityofmesquite.com/AnimalServices to view animals currently in the shelter.
Director of Neighborhood Services Maria Martinez said, "The free pet adoption includes sterilization, microchip, vaccination and deworming. The typical fees are $80 for a cat adoption and $100 for a dog adoption. So this is a great deal and it helps our pets find their forever home. From older dogs to kittens, Clear the Shelters has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need.”
Martinez explained that special health precautions will be implemented for customers and city staff, including limits on the number of people inside the shelter and outdoor canopies for adoptions. Anyone entering the shelter will be required to wear a face covering and remain six feet apart.
NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive in August 2020 that helps find loving homes for animals in need. More than 411,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.
In 2019, the Mesquite Animal Shelter had 61 free adoptions on the Clear the Shelters national day.
