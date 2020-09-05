Mesquite announces 300 new jobs as part of FNA Group expansion

The city of Mesquite announced the FNA Group is expanding to Mesquite with a new 400,000 square-foot manufacturing and distribution center located at 1371 S. Town East Boulevard. This new facility will provide an estimated 300 new jobs for Mesquite. Operations at the new Mesquite facility have begun with a focus on utilizing improved assembly line designs and cutting-edge robotic technology. The FNA Group, headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin is a leading manufacturer of gasoline and electric powered pressure washers, generators, pumps, high pressure hoses, accessories and the replacement parts.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said, “This news indicates the ongoing growth of Mesquite’s job market. We look forward to FNA Group becoming a part of our community and providing new job opportunities for our citizens.”
The expansion of the Mesquite facility is part of a reinvestment and expansion plan that includes the modernization of the assembly, fabrication, and paint departments at FNA’s Decatur, Arkansas location.
“This expansion represents a significant capital investment that reflects our company’s commitment to meet the growing demand for innovation and performance in the pressure washer and power equipment industries. This new facility will allow the FNA Group to grow, adapt, increase our employee talent base, and better serve our customers,” said William Alexander, FNA’s Executive V.P. of Sales & Marketing.
