Mesquite announces Alejandro’s at Front Street Station restaurant in Downtown Mesquite

The city of Mesquite will welcome Alejandro’s at Front Street Station to Downtown Mesquite in January 2021 as the City Council has approved the lease agreement of a city-owned building at 117 W. Main Street. The restaurant will cook up a menu that includes traditional Mexican recipes sprinkled with a pinch of Texas flavors. Alejandro’s at Front Street will feature outdoor dining, a full-service bar and live music.
"We are excited to have been chosen to operate a new concept restaurant in downtown Mesquite,” said Alejandro Medina, of ADJ Restaurant Group. “Alejandro’s is known for our inviting family atmosphere and delicious food. Our team is positive that the revitalization efforts currently underway will create a unique dining, arts and entertainment venue for Mesquite residents and visitors. Our families have a rich history with Mesquite that ranges from growing up here to working for the school district. We believe Alejandro’s at Front Street Station will offer new, bold, fresh flavors with an updated, engaging ambience that will provide the Mesquite community with a unique and exciting casual dining experience."
Medina shared that Alejandro’s at Front Street plans to pay tribute to Mesquite’s local history with the restaurant décor and names of meals on the menu.
“Restaurants and entertainment venues are high on the business development priority list adopted by our Mesquite Downtown Advisory Board and is a big part of the vision for the Front Street Station project,” said Downtown Mesquite Manager Beverly Abell.
She also said that the city has taken steps in the lease agreement to embrace the integrity and history of the property, while adapting it to modern-day uses.
Front Street Station is a $5.5 million public improvement project that was launched in August 2019. It will serve as an event and gathering space for downtown. The primary focal point will be an entertainment space with facilities for vendors. The project also doubles the amount of off street parking in the downtown area.
“Redevelopment of downtown is a long term project. I appreciate the community stakeholders, business owners and council for their vision on what downtown Mesquite can be. Alejandro’s at Front Street Station is just the first step in bringing more businesses to this area. There is more to come,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley.
