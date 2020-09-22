The city of Mesquite announced Cindy Smith as their new director of finance effective Oct. 1. Smith, a certified Government Financial Manager and certified in public management, brings more than 16 years of financial and administrative experience to the city.
“Cindy brings a wide range of financial background to us. She has accomplished so much at municipal, state and academic levels in terms of being a leader and fostering collaborative team approaches to directing large, complex budgets. Her knowledge and experiences will help guide us into our financial future,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley.
Smith has a B.S. in accounting from Colorado Mesa University and is pursuing a M.P.A. from Columbia Southern University. She has served as interim assistant city manager and deputy director of finance and administrative services for the city of McKinney, chief financial officer for the Town of Payson (AZ), assistant director/chief financial officer for the state of Arizona’s Department of Health Services and the director of budget and finance for Arizona State University, College of Public Service and Community Solutions. Additionally, she served as the vice president of the Phoenix Chapter of the Association of Government Accountants.
“Mesquite’s community has been very welcoming to me since I arrived earlier this year. And the team in our Finance Department have been very supportive during my transition into the organization. I am grateful for this opportunity to continue my career with a city that is growing and expanding, and to serve citizens who expect a high performing government,” stated Smith.
Smith joined the city earlier this year as assistant director of finance and replaces former director of finance Debbie Reid who resigned in September to accept the finance director position for the city of Amarillo.
