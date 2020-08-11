Selket Daese is the new program administrator for Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. (KMB). The non-profit, volunteer-based organization is funded by the city of Mesquite and leads litter prevention programs, plans special beautification programs and youth activities that improve the appearance and cleanliness of Mesquite. Daese will also lead the city’s volunteer services program which assists citizens finding opportunities to donate their time.
Daese has worked in the city’s Planning and Development Services Department for nearly four years. Her responsibilities included assisting contractors with building code analyses and legal procedures related to projects, coordinating meetings for the Building Standards Board, as well as facilitating customer service efforts on permitting and code inspection matters. She has a Bachelor of General Studies with minors in Human Resource Development, Political Science, and Biology from Texas Tech University, College of Arts & Sciences. She also earned both the American Association of Code Enforcement and Code Specialist accreditations from the International Code Council. Daese is a lifelong resident of Mesquite and graduate of John Horn High School. She currently serves on the Mesquite Credit Union Board of Directors.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said, “Selket Daese has demonstrated her energy and eagerness to improve the city and the community we serve. Her passion for people and her professionalism have been on display in Planning and Development Services. They will be great attributes to lead KMB programs.”
Keheley also mentioned that Daese was the finance chair of the Real. Texas. Giving. Campaign which has helped raise more than $104,000 in the past three years for local charities in Mesquite through city employee donations and activities.
Former KMB Executive Director Paige Anderson resigned to accept a position with Dallas County.
