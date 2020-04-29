Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday outlined his plan to begin reopening businesses in Texas through a phased approach and announced he will allow the state’s stay-at-home order to expire Thursday as scheduled.
The first phase, which begins Friday, allows certain businesses to open. This includes all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls, but occupancy is limited to no more than 25 percent, according to the order. Phase II will allow the Phase I businesses to expand capacity to 50 percent, as long as the virus remains contained.
The city of Mesquite announced steps it will take to monitor local businesses and enforce the details outlined by Abbott to re-open.
The city states that Mesquite businesses will be expected to display occupancy limit signage in accordance with the order limiting 25 percent occupancy in non-essential retail stores and restaurants. City staff will monitor businesses and address activities not in compliance with the rules to reopen. Residents wishing to report a business not in compliance with the order should contact the manager of the store and then call 911 to report the business to the city.
"This is not a time to let down our guard. If you notice an issue with a store, speak to the manager immediately,” Mayor Bruce Archer said.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth) and practice social distancing. Further suggested efforts include avoiding crowds and limiting physical contact.
Phase I also allows museums and libraries to reopen under the 25 percent capacity rule, but hands-on interactive areas must remain closed. Additionally, Abbott said, places of worship may expand their capacity.
According to Abbott’s orders, outdoor sports will be allowed with no more than four participants playing together at one time, while distancing practices are observed.
Mesquite plans to keep its two libraries closed and limit use of park amenities. Exercise in open space and on walking trails in parks remains open. City special events will remain canceled until further notice. The city continues to address summer camps and other recreational programs in May.
The city anticipates additional changes to these guidelines when the governor announces plans for Phase 2 in mid-May.
“This is great news for our businesses and the community. But it also comes with great responsibility for each business operator to follow the rules and every member of our community to continue social distancing behaviors. Residents and employees of these businesses are strongly encouraged to wear masks whenever you are in a store or in close contact with other people," Archer said.
The first phase also allows licensed healthcare professionals to return to work with few restrictions.
Abbott said these decisions were driven with doctors’ input about safe practices, and the state has provided health guidelines for businesses, employees and customers to minimize the spread in the Open Texas manual or online at texas.gov/opentexas.
Abbott said that if these measures continue to contain the spread of COVID-19, Phase II of the plan could be enacted as early as May 18, but it’s important that residents remember safe distancing practices. Face coverings are also encouraged.
“There’s a reason all businesses in Texas cannot open all at once,” Abbott said. “We’re not just going to open up and hope for the best; instead we will put measures in place that will help businesses open while also containing the virus and keeping Texans safe.”
Also part of the phased process is expanding the testing and tracing process that seeks to “box in” the expansion of the virus through testing and isolating infected people and finding those who have had contact.
