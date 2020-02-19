Mesquite announces Project Porch Light program to build stronger neighborhoods

The City of Mesquite continues its outreach into neighborhoods with a new program called Project Porch Light. This program encourages engagement of residents in creating a more active and safer community.
“We are connecting neighbors – one light at a time. This new effort is a collaborative partnership between the city and our neighborhoods. The use of exterior lighting, such as front porch lights, can really help discourage criminal activity. However, it’s more than just that. We are asking our neighbors to engage each other in conversation to build connections,” said Maria Martinez, director of Neighborhood Services.
Project Porch Light also seeks to remind citizens to say something, if they see unusual activity, by calling the Mesquite Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 972-285-6336 or 911.
“We are using the Project Porch Light program to get more people involved and take an active role in planning neighborhood meetings or events to promote relationships with their neighbors,” Martinez explained.
The city is hosting the third annual Neighborhood Summit on Saturday, Feb. 22 and will be discussing Project Porch Light in more detail. This includes the distribution of free light bulbs for porch lights to all attendees and other items to support the program. For details on the event, the public may contact Neighborhood Vitality at 972-216-6473 or NeighorhoodVitality@cityofmesquite.com.
