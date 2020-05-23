Mesquite announces Recovery Mesquite activity and campaign

The Mesquite community is beginning to turn the corner from crisis to recovery due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Recovery Mesquite - Forward & Onward” activity will be another step in turning that corner.
On May 30, from 10 - 11 a.m., at Town East Mall, 2063 Town East Mall in Mesquite, the public is invited to participate in a reverse parade from their vehicles to thank Mesquite’s service heroes, donate non-perishable food or financial contributions to the community’s social service agencies and then afterwards, shop at the mall as well as other local stores and restaurants in the retail area. Recovery Mesquite will be located near the main entrance of the mall, on the west side parking lot adjacent to the Interstate 635 service road. Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/RecoveryMesquite for details.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said, “Mesquite is moving forward in recovery efforts as it starts to shift in new directions and begins to make progress in recapturing daily life in the community. As we go onward, our community will continue to help families and businesses recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Recovery Mesquite parade of praise will include the community’s public safety officials, local health care professionals, educators and other front line workers who have been essential during the pandemic. The public is encouraged to bring signs, honk horns and celebrate the community’s heroes as they drive through the reverse parade.
City staff will accept donations for Sharing Life Community Outreach and Mesquite Social Services. They will provide safe, contactless service as they take donations directly from the vehicles of donors as they enter the parade area. Food donations needed include non-perishable items, particularly kid-friendly foods including peanut butter, jelly, easy mac, soup, canned pasta, instant oatmeal, granola bars, cheese crackers, peanut butter crackers and fruit cups. Toiletry items needed include shampoo, soap (bar or liquid), toothpaste, toothbrushes, diapers, wipes, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, deodorant and diapers. Financial donations accepted include cash and checks can be made payable to the City of Mesquite for funds to be redistributed to both agencies.
Keheley shared that Recovery Mesquite is not just about this one activity. It will be an ongoing series of activities by the City and its partners to aid the citizens, business community and others.
“We will continue to assist families in need, help the unemployed find job opportunities, guide our local businesses through resources and regenerate the Mesquite economy with programs to move forward and onward to recovery,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.