Monday, the city of Mesquite announced it will provide its water utility customers relief from excessive water used as a result of the winter storm.

The city will automatically charge customers based on the lesser amount of the water usage when comparing February to January. There is no action required by customers to receive the benefits of the comparison usage. The City Council approved the relief plan at their March 1 meeting.

City Manager Cliff Keheley, said, “The unprecedented winter weather storm impacted many of our water customers. Before the storm, we encouraged our customers to drip their water lines to help avoid freezes. During and after the storm, some had broken water lines. This credit will help ease the shock of a bill that is the result of excessive water use beyond the control of our customers.”

Customers may also contact the Mesquite’s Water Billing Office at 972-216-6208 to pursue a Leak Adjustment Request. The city permits a courtesy billing adjustment for customers that have experienced a loss of water caused by a break in the water service line.

Customers will be asked to provide details of the leak, such as quantity of occupants at the service address and the date of the repair. Customers will either receive the benefit of a leak adjustment or comparison usage.

