The City of Mesquite will open the Mesquite Arts Center and Historic Mesquite, Inc. in phases beginning June 29, with new events and programs, and multi-use courts in parks as well as recreation centers for private rentals starting July 1. The city’s three swimming pools will remain closed for the season, except for Adults 50+ Water Aerobics and Aqua Zumba classes. These openings will include new COVID-19 public health rules and visitor safety guidelines set forth by the Governor’s Office and safe operating practices implemented by the city.
The Mesquite Arts Center, 1527 N. Galloway Ave., will open June 29 with a free outdoor concert by the Mesquite Community Band at 7:30 p.m. Beginning July 9, the new Drive-in Concert Series will begin and guests can enjoy free concerts every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. through August 27. The free Art Gallery exhibition series will resume July 6. The Educational programming continues Tote-and-Go Workshop series beginning June 24, the MAC Doodles drawing classes starting June 25 and Virtual Workshops launch July 1. Additionally, the public may begin renting the arts center facilities for private events beginning June 29. Other Mesquite art organizations who perform at the Mesquite Arts Center announced their planned return. The Mesquite Symphony Orchestra will debut their 2020-21 season on September 12, the Mesquite Community Band will begin their 2020-21 concert schedule on October 10 and the Mesquite Arts Theatre will resume productions in February 2021. For details, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/ArtsCenter or call 972-216-6444.
Historic Mesquite, Inc., will begin phased openings of the city’s two historical parks. Opal Lawrence Historical Park, 701-711 E. Kearney St., will reopen to the public on June 30 with tours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Saturday tours, which require advanced reservations, will be July 25, August 22 and September 16. Florence Ranch Homestead, 1424 Barnes Bridge Dr., will reopen to the public on July 10 with tour reservations available on Fridays and the second Saturday of each month. For details, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/HMI or call 972-216-6468.
Parks and Recreation currently has summer camp open for registration and will open multi-use courts to the public, including basketball and tennis, on July 1. Recreation centers will remain closed to the general public, but be open beginning July 1 for private rentals. Swimming pools are closed to the general public for open swim, but two aquatic programs are open for registration. Adult 50+ Water Aerobics begins July 6 and Aqua Zumba starts July 7. For details, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 972-216-6260.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.