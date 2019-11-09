Mesquite announces Veterans Memorial brick sale

The City of Mesquite has begun the sale of bricks to the public for the new Mesquite Veterans Memorial. The public may purchase a brick online at MesquiteVeteransMemorial.org and at the groundbreaking ceremony for the memorial as a part of the annual Veterans Day Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at City Lake Park, 403 S. Galloway Avenue. All bricks will be included in the construction and be placed on the border of the walkway that leads visitors to the memorial.
Each brick is four inches by eight inches in size and costs $50. The inscription area on each brick will accommodate three lines of messages, with a maximum of 20 characters per line. The public may purchase multiple bricks.
The celebration will feature a free concert by the Dallas Heritage Brass Band and free lunch provided by the Mesquite Fire Corps volunteers.
The Mesquite Veterans Memorial is a community project to build a new place of honor for all military veterans and their families. The memorial will include a plaza, an area of recognition for those from Mesquite killed in service and various other tributes to military service.
The memorial is expected to be completed in 2020.
