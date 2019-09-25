Mesquite approves 2019-20 budget

After several staff meetings and public hearings, the Mesquite City Council approved and adopted the proposed budget for fiscal year 2019-20.
The city’s proposed plan of operations will begin Oct. 1 and end September 30, 2020. This plan is the result of numerous City Council/staff strategy presentations, discussion and opportunities for resident input on the proposed budget, according to the city website.
An ordinance ratifying the property tax revenue increase reflected in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget was also approved.
According to the city website, “House Bill 3195, enacted by the 80th Legislature, requires a separate vote by the municipal governing body to ratify any increase in property tax revenue reflected in the budget if the adoption of the budget will require raising more revenue from property taxes than the previous year. Senate Bill 656, enacted by the 83rd Legislature, further requires that this vote be a 'record' vote. This vote is in addition to and separate from the vote to adopt the budget or the vote to adopt the tax rate.”
It was noted in the Aug. 19 City Council meeting that the proposed budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $4,232,870 (7.72 percent), and of that amount, $962,495 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
“With this budget the tax rate remains unchanged from last year and includes minimal fee increases for solid waste, and drainage and utility district,” City Manager Cliff Keheley said previously. “The budget also includes additional funding to street and alley maintenance, which are critical needs in our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.