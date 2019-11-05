The Mesquite City Council has approved two major developments that will bring thousands of new homes and hundreds of new jobs to the community.
A resolution was passed approving a master development agreement with Spradley Farms, LTD to develop approximately 652 acres for a mixed-use project of more than 2,500 single-family homes and commercial components. The Spradley Farms project is located near IH-20 in Kaufman County within the corporate limits of Mesquite.
The City Council also approved an incentive agreement with Urban Logistics Realty for a new industrial business park on 80 acres near IH-30. The project, named Urban District 30, will include five buildings that will encompass more than 979,000 square-feet of industrial space and will add $71 million to the City’s tax base and generate 500 to 900 jobs. The industrial campus will offer adaptive design elements to leasing clients to attract and retain a quality workforce. The concepts for the innovative architecture of the buildings will be a blend of functionality and attractive aesthetics. The project will also have an emphasis on green space as well as public art. Urban Logistics Realty will begin construction on the project by July 2021 and complete the project by January 2023.
