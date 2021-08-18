The Mesquite City Council unanimously approved a 250-lot single-family subdivision on Monday to be at Mesquite Valley and Creek Crossing Road.
The lot is 51 acres of undeveloped land. The comprehensive plan calls for low density residential and green space to serve as park land and drainage area for residents to enjoy natural areas.
“The low density residential recommends three to five units per acre, and the proposed I believe is 4.6,” Director of Planning Jeff Armstrong said.
The neighborhood will feature single-family detached homes with front entry garages. Trails will connect residents to the 11.32 acres of green space behind the neighborhood and the future Copeland Park. The homeowner’s association will be responsible for maintaining the neighborhood.
Typical zoning holds lots that are a minimum of 7,200 square-feet while the proposed development will have 4,400- to 5,500-square-foot lots. The minimum living area will be 1,500 square feet. The front and side yard setbacks will be a minimum of 20 feet rather than 25, and the rear setback will be a minimum of 10 feet instead of 25.
There will be two entry monuments with landscaping and enhanced landscaping around amenities such as the fire pit, pavilion and benches.
“We received some concern that this was going to be a renter’s community, but we assured that this will be a build for sale community,” Philip Duncan, the developer of the property said.
There was question raised about the site being over an old dumping ground. Duncan assured that because the ground would have to be compacted and filled in, there would be little risk of bad material being turned up and causing an odor in the neighborhood.
