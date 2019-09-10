Mesquite Arena announces interior and exterior improvements to be completed in 2019

The Mesquite Arena, built in 1985, has a new majority owner with plans to use the arena as the focal point of a new mixed-use real-estate development. But first, Centurion American Development Group plans $2 million in renovations to the interior and exterior of the arena, which will be home to both the Mesquite Championship Rodeo and the Major Arena Soccer League’s new team, the Mesquite Outlaws.
The modifications, which have already begun taking place, include the following:
- An extensive interior and exterior paint refresh
- Suite upgrades to VIP suites for 10-30 people
- Façade refresh, to include beam re-staining, stonework and paint
- Roof repairs
- The creation of a decorative masonry wall to replace existing chain link fence
- Parking lot resurfacing and redesign
- Professional locker rooms for the Mesquite Outlaws and their opponents
- A removable turf surface for use by the Mesquite Outlaws
“The Mesquite Arena is one of the most iconic buildings in the area, and we’re excited to bring it into the 21st century while respecting the history and traditions of the space,” says Centurion American CEO Mehrdad Moayedi. “We want it to be a place where fans can take in the rodeo, a game, a concert or event, and we hope to have entertainment in the venue year-round.”
The City of Mesquite is enthusiastic about the future of the renovated arena.
“The City of Mesquite is thrilled to witness the next generation of investment by the leadership of Centurion American into the historic Mesquite Arena. Their multi-million dollar commitment to that facility is tremendous,” explains Mesquite mayor Stan Pickett. “With the introduction of major league soccer and their dynamic entertainment platform, this level of capital investment is phenomenal. Their plans for a new multi-use floor, turf for soccer, and more will be a tremendous boost to both sports and rodeo activity as well as the concerts. The improvements in the suites will complete a new and vibrant guest experience they will achieve with their dedication to this important landmark in the Mesquite community.”
Centurion American plans for the renovations to be completed by the end of 2019.
