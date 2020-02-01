Mesquite Arts Theatre 2019 awards

The Mesquite Arts Theatre held their 2019 awards and silent auction ceremony on Jan. 25. Taking the Best Actor Award top honor for his role as John Merrick in The Elephant Man, was James Mychael.
Mychael immersed himself in the role without shocking prosthetic, and used only contorted body movements and struggling speech to emulate Merrick’s horrible deformities. He had also recently been awarded for his role as Felix Ungar in Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple at The Henderson County Performing Arts Center in Athens. The Elephant Man was Mychaels’ second appearance at the Mesquite Arts Theatre having played in An Ideal Husband earlier in the 2019 Season.
Also receiving awards were:
Best Show: The Elephant Man
Best Director: Scott Croy, The Elephant Man
Best Stage Manager/AD: Karen Carboni, The Elephant Man
Best Actor: James Mychael, The Elephant Man
Best Actress, Julie Phillips, Savannah Sipping Society
Best Supporting Actor: Eric Nivens, The Elephant Man
Best Supporting Actress: Kimberly St. Jane McClenney, Fruitcakes
Best Young Actor: Jason Taylor Lewis, Fruitcakes
Best Young Actress: Kelsey Jackson, Fruitcakes
Best Costume Design: Emily Reyna Croy, The Elephant Man
Best Set Design: Scott Croy, Savannah Sipping Society
Best Light Design: Scott Croy & Victor Carboni, Savannah Sipping Society
Mesquite Arts Theatre is located at The Mesquite Arts Center, 1527 N. Galloway Ave. in Mesquite.
