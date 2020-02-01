Mesquite Arts Theatre 2019 awards

Pictured from the left are Mesquite Community Theatre Board of Trustee member Keith Craker and Best Actor recipient James Mychael.

 Photo courtesy of Mesquite Community Theatre

The Mesquite Arts Theatre held their 2019 awards and silent auction ceremony on Jan. 25. Taking the Best Actor Award top honor for his role as John Merrick in The Elephant Man, was James Mychael.

Mychael immersed himself in the role without shocking prosthetic, and used only contorted body movements and struggling speech to emulate Merrick’s horrible deformities. He had also recently been awarded for his role as Felix Ungar in Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple at The Henderson County Performing Arts Center in Athens. The Elephant Man was Mychaels’ second appearance at the Mesquite Arts Theatre having played in An Ideal Husband earlier in the 2019 Season.

Also receiving awards were:

Best Show: The Elephant Man

Best Director: Scott Croy, The Elephant Man

Best Stage Manager/AD: Karen Carboni, The Elephant Man

Best Actor: James Mychael, The Elephant Man

Best Actress, Julie Phillips, Savannah Sipping Society

Best Supporting Actor: Eric Nivens, The Elephant Man

Best Supporting Actress: Kimberly St. Jane McClenney, Fruitcakes

Best Young Actor: Jason Taylor Lewis, Fruitcakes

Best Young Actress: Kelsey Jackson, Fruitcakes

Best Costume Design: Emily Reyna Croy, The Elephant Man

Best Set Design: Scott Croy, Savannah Sipping Society

Best Light Design: Scott Croy & Victor Carboni, Savannah Sipping Society

Mesquite Arts Theatre is located at The Mesquite Arts Center, 1527 N. Galloway Ave. in Mesquite.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments