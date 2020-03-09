Mesquite asks drivers to be mindful of kids during the spring break holiday

The Mesquite Independent School District’s Spring Break is March 9 – 13. With its Drive Like Your Family Lives Here campaign, the City of Mesquite is reminding drivers to be extra cautious since children will be out of school, meaning more kids near roadways and playing in neighborhoods.

Mesquite launched their Drive Like Your Family Lives here campaign in 2017 and recently the Texas Department of Transportation announced their #EndTheStreakTX initiative. It is based on the fact that November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on roadways in Texas. That means for 19 years straight, at least one person has died every single day on Texas roads. The City of Mesquite is asking residents to continue to Drive Like Your Family Lives Here and help #EndTheStreakTX.

To decrease the chances of roadway crashes and fatalities, TxDOT reminds drivers to:

  • Buckle seatbelts – all passengers need to be buckled
  • Pay attention – put phones away and avoid distractions
  • Never drink and drive or do drugs and drive –get a sober ride home
  • Drive the speed limit – obey speed limits and drive slower when weather conditions warrant
