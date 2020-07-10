During the July 6 Mesquite City Council pre-meeting, Assistant City Manager Raymond Rivas provided the council with an update on the COVID-19 proposed recovery programs funded through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and received guidance from council as to how to proceed.
Rivas went over two options for the Emergency Business Assistance Program. He said they were approached by Dallas County to utilize their third party vendor to help disburse the funds.
The first option, for small businesses, has a maximum grant of $15,000. The business should be located within the city of Mesquite and Dallas County and have no more than 50 full-time employees.
The second option is more for medium-sized businesses. The grant proposed is for $15,000-$30,000, depending on the size of the company, and between 50-100 full-time employees. These businesses will also have to be located within the city of Mesquite and Dallas County.
For both, recipients cannot be a nonprofit, corporate franchise, home-based or age-restricted business or county or city employee.
“The two options are that we participate with Dallas County as far as working with their third party administrator, which is NDC (National Development Council), that’s not only providing support for managing these types of grant funds for Dallas County but also for Collin County, Plano, Frisco and other communities,” Rivas said. “So they’re already in the business of doing this and have a lot experience already disbursing first rounds of funds in those communities.”
Staff recommended proceeding with Dallas County for several reasons, one being that they’ve already received phone calls from those interested in a grant or loan program but were not aware of the Dallas County program.
“They were unaware that Dallas County had such a program, which was a missed opportunity. Their grant period ended on June 28 for their first round,” Rivas said. “If they were to apply for both then their chances probability increase because Dallas County will select from the pool of applicants and then they would move to fund.”
“If we were to participate they would move to fund out of a separate pot of money that we would allocate and that would be the $3.8 million. It’s a one-stop shop to apply so their chances increase actually. I think it’s better for those that are applying,” he added.
Rivas said the benefits of working with Dallas County are that there’s potential to streamline marketing and communication, and he believed it would be the quickest way to get the money out to those who need it.
“The county’s already created this marketing material. We could get these materials out as early as this week because, importantly, the second round of funding for Dallas County opens up next Monday, July 13. That is important for people to start applying,” he said.
“I have the utmost respect and confidence in the ability of our staff, but we would be pulling staff from a different department to administer this, (and) this isn’t necessarily their expertise. We have training in place and I think they would rise to occasion, but this company (NDC), this is their bread and butter and it’s what they do,” Rivas added. “So I feel like if there’s questions from applicants this company would be able to answer them probably more quickly, as well, as they provide a tier-level of assistance.”
Rivas said the city of Mesquite allocations would be applied to businesses not awarded through the Dallas County program. Additionally, once a business/individual applies for the Dallas County program they don’t have to reapply for the next round.
“If one Mesquite business gets funded out of Dallas County’s pot of money, that stretches our dollar because it won’t be charged against Mesquite. It will be charged out of that $30 million that they are setting aside,” said Rivas.
He explained that if they went with the Dallas County route, businesses get automatically enrolled for both programs; whereas, if they applied with just the city they’re only enrolled through the city program.
The majority of the council was on board to go with a third party to administer the funds for both business assistance and residential assistance programs, allowing for a one-stop-shop for those in need.
On Thursday, the city of Mesquite announced that as part of the Recovery Mesquite campaign, they will start funding assistance to its businesses and residents impacted by COVID-19 through the CARES Act beginning July 13.
Local business owners and residents can visit cityofmesquite.com/CARES for more information on how to apply for funding assistance.
“The City Council is eager to get these CARES funds into the hands of our residents and businesses as quickly as possible to help them recover. We are also excited to get additional funds into the hands of our local charities to aid them in their work within our community in regards to COVID-19 recovery for families,” Mayor Bruce Archer said in a press release.
For residents, applications will be processed through Dallas County. The stipulations are:
- Funds are to be used for mortgage and rent assistance
- Applicant cannot currently be receiving assistance through another entity
- Applicant's household income must fall within the Area Median Income (AMI)
For businesses, applications will be processed through Dallas County. The stipulations are:
- Each application is for a maximum of a $50,000 grant
- The business can’t have more than 50 full-time employees
- The business must be located in Mesquite city limits
