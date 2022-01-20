Mesquite has begun its redistricting process.
At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council voted to adopt new criteria to make sure the city’s new districts are equally drawn.
According to Claude Robert Heath with Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgato and Acosta law firm, districts cannot be within a 10% deviation in population. However, Councilmember Jeff Casper said the city is currently in significant deviance from the required one person, one vote criteria for municipal districts. He said while the city is not in terrible standing, it’s not in great standing as it relates to fairly representing its residents.
“Redistricting is important,” Casper said. “I know redistricting is boring, and it’s usually nerds using these terms, but I don’t know if there’s a more destructive force in America right now than gerrymandering.”
Casper said that redistricting the city will help the city maintain fair and healthy municipal elections.
Members of City Council said it would host town halls north of US 80 and south of US 80, so residents from all districts have an equal opportunity to be heard. Casper said some community members in the past even offered their own maps that they drew.
During a worksession, Heath told the City Council that the ideal population for each district would be around 20,011. This would keep the city within the required one person, one vote criteria, he said. Additionally, Heath recommended using more identifiable boundaries like key roads and highways instead of property lines, so residents know whose district they live in. He also said that while race – particularly Black and Hispanic voters – should be kept in mind to maintain fair representation, the City Council cannot design a district with solely race in mind.
“This sort of puts you between a rock and a hard place,” Heath said. “Section two of the Voting Rights Act says you must keep race in mind. Shaw v. Reno says, ‘Not so much.’”
As the city begins the process of redistricting, it will adopt a new set of criteria including building a record of all city designs and maintaining communities of interest to be in good standing with its legal obligation to represent its community fairly.
