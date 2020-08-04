During the July 27 regular Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the board hired Megan Green as assistant principal/registrar for Mesquite High School.

Green is a North Mesquite High School graduate with a total of 13 years of experience in education, all in MISD.

According to district staff, she was a fifth-grade teacher at Floyd Elementary School in for six years and a counselor at Mesquite High School for seven years.

Green received a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Texas A&M University at College Station December 2006 and a master of arts degree from Texas A&M University at Commerce December 2013.

