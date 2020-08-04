During the July 27 regular Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the board hired Megan Green as assistant principal/registrar for Mesquite High School.
Green is a North Mesquite High School graduate with a total of 13 years of experience in education, all in MISD.
According to district staff, she was a fifth-grade teacher at Floyd Elementary School in for six years and a counselor at Mesquite High School for seven years.
Green received a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Texas A&M University at College Station December 2006 and a master of arts degree from Texas A&M University at Commerce December 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.