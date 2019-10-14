Conductor Jordan Randall Smith has received national recognition for his work as music director of Baltimore chamber orchestra Symphony Number One.
Smith, music director of Symphony Number One and visiting assistant professor of music and orchestra director at Susquehanna University, received the American Prize’s second place award for orchestral conducting for his work conducting Symphony Number One, Baltimore’s newest chamber orchestra, now celebrating its fifth season.
Smith grew up in Mesquite and was a member and Drum Captain of Mesquite High School’s Mighty Maroon Band. He graduated in 2001.
The Baltimore-based chamber orchestra itself won the American Prize in its own category of Orchestral Performance for their 2017-2018 season, which included the release of a fourth album, three major world premieres, a hip-hop collaboration and a performance at TEDxMidAtlantic 2017. Symphony Number One is dedicated to performing and promoting substantial works by emerging composers alongside small chamber orchestra masterworks and pop-influenced music.
The American Prize is a series of non-profit, national competitions designed to recognize and reward the very best in the performing arts in the United States — at community and professional levels. The American Prize was founded in 2009 and is awarded annually.
Smith is a Doctor of Musical Arts candidate in conducting at the Peabody Conservatory. He is also a Creative Director with the International Florence Price Festival in Washington, D.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.