Mesquite boy gets the ride of his life

Last week, 11-year-old Cory Haskins of Mesquite had the ride of his life courtesy of the Children’s Medical Center Foundation and Park Place, when he was taken for a ride in a bright yellow 2020 McLaren 720S.
“We’ve worked with Park Place for many years,” said Audra Cozart, corporate partnership gift officer for Children’s Medical Center Foundation. “When Park Place approached us with this opportunity, we talked to our Child Life specialists, who get to know our patients very well, and knew Cory has a love for cars.”
The staff at Children’s Medical Center Foundation were careful not to make any promises until it was confirmed that Haskins’ oxygen apparatus would fit inside the passenger cabin of the two-seater performance car.
“Cory was born with a congenital heart defect,” explained Haskins’ mother Penny. “Over the years, he’s had many procedures, but he’s outgrown all the repairs that have been made. Last August, Cory was admitted to Children’s Health with heart failure. There’s no further surgery or anything else that can be done for him. We’re just taking it one day at a time and trying to have as much quality time with Cory as possible.”
McLaren Dallas General Manager Heath Strayhan volunteered to be Haskins’ driver and gave him an insider’s tour of the vehicle.
Over the past 30 years, Park Place has helped raise millions of dollars in contributions through grants, in-kind donations, event sponsorships and unique experiences, working with more than 300 community organizations across DFW. Last year the luxury automotive group introduced Park Place Cares to represent their philanthropic efforts in the arts, medical research, children's advocacy and education, according to a press release.
“Today, Cory got a special ride in a McLaren 720S,” said Anam Ali Hashambhai, experiential marketing manager for Park Place Dealerships. “He got to experience the roar of the engine and the exhilaration of acceleration. For a little while, he got to just be a kid who loves cars and not think about the challenges he faces every day.”
After the ride, Strayhan popped the McLaren’s bonnet to reveal gifts for Haskins, which included Dallas Stars tickets, a McLaren ball cap, several LEGO sets, including a McLaren Senna, as well as a scale model of a McLaren P1 Supercar.
“Park Place and Children’s Health have a long-standing relationship that makes opportunities like this possible,” Strayhan said. “McLaren Dallas and McLaren North America partnered to make this a one-in-a-million experience. And I’m sure everyone involved got as much or more out of it as Cory.”
