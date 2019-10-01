The city of Mesquite and Centurion American Development Group on Monday broke ground on Iron Horse Village, a 54-acre new mixed-use community across from the Mesquite Arena.
“Today is a historic moment for Mesquite,” said Mayor Stan Pickett. "We are breaking ground on the largest mixed-use project in the history of the community. The Mesquite City Council has shown drive and determination to seek opportunities to advance Mesquite in terms of job and market growth. Today’s event is evidence that we are continuing with that ambition of Mesquite remaining relevant with developers and investors."
Iron Horse Village will incorporate 336 single-family homes, 130,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, and 4.5 acres of green space.
"We made a big commitment to help continue growing Mesquite, and what way to do it then right here in iconic Mesquite Rodeo,” said Centurion American Vice President Sean Terry. "There's not a lot of places in North Texas today that have a rodeo component at all, so we want to bring that back to life. The cowboy way really built our North Texas, and we don't want to forget that."
Centurion American Development Group plans to complete phases 1 and 2 of the development in 2020. The 336 single-family residential home sites include 30 detached villas, 51 detached bungalows, 57 detached urban row homes and 198 rear-entry townhomes. The area will also have plenty of green space, with 4.5 acres of creeks, ponds, trails and park space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.