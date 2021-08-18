The Mesquite City Council unanimously approved the 2021-22 fiscal year budget on Monday.
The property tax rate will remain unchanged from last year – $0.70862 per $100 of valuation. Residents in homes that did not increase in value during the last fiscal year will not see have to pay more taxes. However, residents whose houses did increase in value will have to pay more in taxes.
Mayor Pro Tem Robert Miklos said he supported the rate because the city needs money to make the needed fixes to roads and ensure public safety officers are receiving a fair increase in pay among other residents. Because the rate is over 3.5% the rate will require a vote from the residents.
The city expects the balance of total funds by Sept. 1 of this year to be $101 million with $25 million going toward general funds.
Baseline programs included in the proposed budget include increasing positions in both the police and fire departments, health screening for firefighters and police officers, increasing salaries for public safety staff and city staff to competitive market level and providing partial funding for a school resource officer at Mesquite ISD’s Vanguard High School. Additionally, the budget will provide a $750,000 increase to road and alleyway maintenance.
“This budget does significant aid across the board,” Miklos said. “There is a 3% increase for all city employees, which is incredibly needed, especially as we navigate COVID. As you’ve seen in the news, it’s very difficult and very competitive to find employees in all different industries. In order to get the potholes fixed, the libraries opened, the police cars maintained and all of the other services citizens expect, we need to pay our general employees a competitive wage.”
Miklos said he was proud of the city for not letting go of city employees during the pandemic and commended the extra work the employees did to keep the city running during the hiring freeze.
The budget will also include a 5% increase in pay for public safety officials to compete with surrounding cities.
“I do not feel we’ve finished the job – especially with our police department,” Miklos said. “I think 5% is a good step forward.”
Miklos said there is still a pay gap between Mesquite and other cities for more officers with five or more years of experience, which can often times lead to officers leaving Mesquite for better paying cities. He said he will continue to advocate for increased pay for officers with more than five years of experience.
Councilman Kenny Green said the budget also helps with fixing roads and preparing the city for incoming economic development.
