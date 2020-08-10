As part of its Recovery Mesquite efforts, the city of Mesquite announced small businesses located in Mesquite and who have been economically impacted by COVID-19 can apply for up to $50,000 in forgivable loans through the Dallas County Emergency Business Assistance Program. The application period is Aug. 10 - 23. Businesses can visit www.NDConline.org/NTXsmallbiz to get details and to submit a pre-application. For additional questions, email NTXsmallbiz@NDConline.org or call 214-845-7673.
Some of the requirements for small businesses to apply for the grant funds include:
- Must be located in Dallas County
- Have no more than 100 employees and less than $10 million in annual revenue
- Be an officially licensed business since Feb. 1, 2019
- Demonstrate at least a 25 percent loss in revenue due to COVID-19
- Received less than $50,000 in the Paycheck Protection Program
The city has partnered with Dallas County to provide Mesquite businesses access to support programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/CARES for more details on business assistance programs.
As part of the Recovery Mesquite campaign, the city and other community partners are facilitating access to a variety of recovery programs for individuals, families and businesses through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.