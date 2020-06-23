The City of Mesquite reminds its community of the Dallas County Commissioner’s Court Order that requires all business employees and customers to wear a face covering while inside a business. The new Order, which is designed to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease, goes into effect Wednesday, June 24. Businesses that don’t comply can face a fine of up to $500 per violation. The City is asking its community to call its COVID-19 Hotline at 972-329-8373 to report any violations of the order they witness at businesses located in Mesquite.
“The health and safety of the public continues to be our top priority. We will use our code enforcement teams to continue the education of our businesses on the proper signage and practices they must implement to support this new Order. Our goal is to maintain an economic environment that fosters safe shopping and dining for both the business operators and their customers,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley.
The Dallas County Order, which is in effect until Aug. 4, stipulates that all businesses must have health and safety policies clearly posted at their entrances. Businesses must require all employees to wear a face covering and provide health practices, like temperature checks, that help reduce the possible transmission of the disease. All customers age 10 and up are required to wear a face covering when maintaining a six-foot distance inside a business is not possible. Some exclusions to the Order include government buildings, outdoor exercising, while consuming food or beverages, and businesses that have specific security requirements, like financial institutions. The Dallas County website www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/resources-business.php has further details on this Order, examples of health and safety policies and other resources for businesses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.