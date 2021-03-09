The city of Mesquite has announced the 2021 Mesquite Rodeo Parade scheduled for March 27 has been canceled out of an abundance of caution for the current coronavirus pandemic.
This is the second consecutive year the parade will not be held due to public health precautions.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said, “Due to safety concerns and scheduling issues, hosting the parade at this time would not be a prudent decision. Although the state decided a few days ago to open businesses to 100% and lift the mandatory mask mandate beginning March 10, we just do not have the ability to organize a safe event of this scope and size within the current conditions of the pandemic. And, there is always a great amount of advanced planning and processes that require several months, including state approval of the parade route and registration of participants. Rescheduling the parade is not an option, as a new date would be unfair to other community events.”
Keheley noted that many other parades nationally and locally have been canceled due to public health concerns of COVID-19, including the 2021 Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival. The city recognizes the value of this community parade as well as its significance to the rich rodeo tradition of Mesquite and is looking forward to bringing it back in 2022.
The city has other spring events scheduled including the Bunny Trail Drive-Through event on March 20, a virtual KidFish in April and in-person Movies in the Park on Fridays during the month of May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.