Electricity

The city of Mesquite has announced the cancellation of Monday’s City Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. due to rolling power outages.

Items on the agenda will be moved to the meeting scheduled for March 1.

As a reminder, the city has the temporary suspension of all non-essential services on Monday due to the extreme weather conditions, with the essential services of police, fire and water reconnections remaining in place.

The public is directed to call Water Utilities Dispatch at 972-216-6278 if they experience any disruption in water services to their home. City services impacted on Monday include:

  • Suspension of residential solid waste collection, environmental code enforcement, street repairs, building inspections and water utility bill and tax payments.
  • Closures of facilities: Mesquite City Hall, Mesquite Municipal Center, Mesquite Community Services, Mesquite Art Center, Mesquite Library System, Mesquite Municipal Court, Mesquite Convenience Center as well as senior and recreation centers.
  • Closure of Mesquite Animal Shelter for in-person services, but the public may still view lost pets and animals available for adoption in the shelter at cityofmesquite.com/animal. For emergency services or to reclaim a lost pet the public may call 972-216-6283.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments