Mesquite celebrates Juneteenth

The Mesquite NAACP hosted a Juneteenth festival Saturday at Paschall Park, showcasing Black owned businesses and entrepreneurs in the community. This was the first Juneteenth event for Mesquite and it brought out the community to celebrate an important part in the United States history.
According to a document prepared by the Congressional Research Service (CRS), “Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It is also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth Independence Day, and Black Independence Day. On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery. Although the Emancipation Proclamation came two and half years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863, many slave owners continued to hold their slaves captive after the announcement, so Juneteenth became a symbolic date representing African American freedom.”
“We were beyond proud of the outcome from this event. We were able to use this Juneteenth event not only to reflect on our past but issue a ''call to action'' for people of color to get more involved in city functions and the voting process. The tenor of the event was to remain optimistic regardless of the times,” said Henry Brown, President of Mesquite NAACP. “Also, it was to realize and celebrate the potential of many, many Black owned and operated businesses in our city that sometimes goes unnoticed. Based on our logs and registries for the event, we had to turn away several other local businesses because we were overcrowded; totally mind blowing! Over 36 businesses registered, 15 were food trucks, and most of our vendors sold out! Based on the success from this culture event, there will be conversations going forward about a possible market within our city; where it could be recognized as a culture event.”
According to the document, Texans began celebrating Juneteenth in 1866 with “community-centric events, such as parades, cookouts, prayer gatherings, historical and cultural readings, and musical performances. Over time, communities have developed their own traditions. Some communities purchased land for Juneteenth celebrations, such as Emancipation Park in Houston. As families emigrated from Texas to other parts of the United States, they carried the Juneteenth celebrations with them. On Jan. 1, 1980, Juneteenth officially became a Texas state holiday. Al Edwards, a freshman state representative, put forward the bill, H.B. 1016, making Texas the first state to grant this emancipation celebration. Since then, 45 other states and the District of Columbia have also commemorated or recognized the day.”
