Mesquite celebrates 15 years of Addressing Mesquite Day volunteer program

On Sept. 23 the City of Mesquite held a special 15th anniversary celebration to recognize the volunteers, sponsors and other key contributors to Addressing Mesquite Day. Started in 2005, the one-day event is planned to provide assistance to qualifying homeowners with minor landscaping and exterior home repairs. To date, the Addressing Mesquite Day program has helped more than 1,000 homeowners in Mesquite. Many of the homeowners have been elderly, disabled, military veterans, single parents or others in need of help. This year’s Addressing Mesquite Day is Saturday, Oct. 12.
During the celebration former Mayors Mike Anderson and John Monaco were praised for being ambassadors of the program and building it into one of the most successful and sustainable volunteer events by a community in North Texas.
"Mayor Anderson led the charge to develop Addressing Mesquite Day and was a true ambassador of the program in the early days. Mayor Monaco demonstrated the City Council’s support of this program. His genuine interest in creating a network of volunteers and church involvement were critical as Addressing Mesquite Day continued to grow,” said Mayor Stan Pickett.
City Manager Cliff Keheley presented a special recognition to Valerie Bradley, the former Managing Director of Community Services, who managed the Addressing Mesquite Day program for many years.
“Valerie has been involved in Addressing Mesquite Day from the start. Valerie has been someone we all could count on to get the job done,” Keheley said.
Addressing Mesquite day has spun-off into Helping Others in Mesquite Everyday (HOME). It is an initiative to support neighborhood revitalization and redevelopment in the Mesquite community. HOME embraces the spirit of the highly successful Addressing Mesquite Day on a continuous basis. HOME is made possible through a collaborative partnership between Keep Mesquite Beautiful, the City of Mesquite and community volunteers.
To get involved in Addressing Mesquite day or HOME, the public may contact Yolanda Wilson, Manager of Neighborhood Vitality, at 972-216-6473, or ywilson@cityofmesquite.com.
