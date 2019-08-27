Mesquite Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Jack Love presented the chamber’s strategic plan to the Mesquite City Council during the Aug. 19 pre-meeting.
The chamber’s primary services include referrals to businesses and local resources, networking and information platforms for businesses and public entities, ribbon cuttings and grand opening celebrations with Chamber Mustangers, advocacy for nonprofits and special community programs, volunteer support for partner organizations, candidates forum, Leadership Mesquite, Business Retention and Expansion (BRE) Task Force partnership and programs.
“We conducted five workshops from February to July to create a strategic plan. When I came on board we didn’t have any of those types of things. I felt it was important that we needed to refocus our organization, refocus the things that we’re doing,” Love said. “We have set out to come up with a plan to reorganize, reenergize and move the chamber forward.”
The vision for the chamber is to strive to be the leading resource for connecting and strengthening Mesquite’s business community.
Its mission is to empower business through promoting and advocating for economic growth, education and leveraging resources, networking and partnership opportunities. He said these will be divvied out among volunteers and board members.
“We need a Mesquite Chamber that is sustainable not only for today but for tomorrow. We need to turn it over to the next leadership as strong or stronger and gaining steam,” Love said.
The chamber’s three-year strategic plan includes branding, membership, efficiency, funding and finance, facilities and personnel, partnerships, and communications.
Love said the chamber’s branding in the first year is to improve its image, increase the recognition of the chamber brand within the Mesquite community and beyond, increase involvement, and enhance the chamber ambassador program.
Membership will be a focus throughout the three years by increasing the effectiveness of the board, including formalized training and strive to achieve a minimum of 25 percent demographic diversity by year two. Love said the chamber would like to increase membership by 5 percent per year within each 12-month period.
Their goal is to also instill a culture of excellence by maximizing human capital, and have staff and volunteers equipped with goals, strategies and timelines. They plan to audit their current programs and fundraisers by June 2020 and make recommendations.
“We want to establish and approve a budget and set goals for each individual program,” Love said of their funding finance goals.
He said the plan is to maximize financial resources and opportunities and review city participation based on measurable performance.
Under communications, he said the chamber will provide an annual progress update to members and stakeholders, including images, metrics and financial performance. They will develop a strategic communications plan to better engage all audiences by June 2020, and formalize a junior chamber board with collaboration between Mesquite ISD and Eastfield College by January 2021.
“One of the best things I think that we can do to grow our chamber is to start our chamber young, with folks who are business oriented. Those guys are out there and they’re always looking for business opportunities within their school,” Love said.
