Mesquite ISD’s anticipated choice high school was given a name and a leader during Monday night’s regular board of trustees meeting.
The board approved Clinton Elsasser as the dean for the new high school. Elsasser comes to MISD from Garland ISD, where he currently serves as the assistant principal as the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center.
“His awareness of what we needed to do – not just what we wanted to do – was what kind of blew me away,” said Superintendent David Vroonland. “He has this incredible quality of experience in the workforce and experience as an educator as a teacher, and experience as an administrator all in that pipeline of school-to-work.”
“I really believe that what we’re going to do at the new school is going to give students a unique opportunity to prepare for whatever their 'next' is going to be,” Elsasser said.
The board talked about the process they went through in coming up with the right name for this school.
Trustee Robert Seward said they wanted a name that embodied knowledge and confidence, something that would provide opportunity in telling the story and distinguish this school from other schools but would also describe the functionality of the school. After much discussion the name chosen is the Mesquite ISD Innovative Education Center.
As noted in the meeting, “innovative” reflects introducing innovative new ideas; “education” is imparting or acquiring of knowledge; and “center” is a point and a source of influence and action.
The 250,000-square-foot campus will feature four schools with multiple programs within each – School of Technology, School of Engineering, School of Construction Science and School of Health Sciences.
This new school will serve 2,000 students and will not offer extracurricular programs like fine arts and athletics; rather, the curriculum will be intensely focused on academics and career or college preparation.
The campus is being built on a 44-acre undeveloped site on Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard.
The Choice Career High School is scheduled to open in August of 2021.
