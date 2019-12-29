Mesquite Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association announces Barbara Dunn as Volunteer of the Decade

This month the Mesquite Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association (MCPAAA) honored its longtime president, Barbara Dunn, with the Volunteer of the Decade Award. Police Chief Charles Cato presented Dunn with a clock to commemorate her more than 16,000 hours and 18 years of service as part of the MCPAAA.
Chief Cato reminisced on how Dunn helped him figure out how to use a computer when he started with the Dallas Police Department in 1997. Officers Steven Contreras and Torrey Rhone also presented Dunn with a necklace replica of a Mesquite Police Badge in honor of her mentorship to them as they have led the Citizens Police Academy.
“Receiving this award was very surprising and humbling. It’s amazing to work and volunteer all these years and then to receive this honor, it’s a great feeling. I encourage everyone to volunteer with MCPAAA. Volunteering is a great opportunity to learn about the police department, give back to the city and the best part is the amazing feeling you get knowing that you’re helping other people in the city, especially your neighbors,” Dunn said.
Dunn has spent the last 11 years as president of the Mesquite Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association. She is stepping down and longtime board member, Debbie Anderson, will take the reins.
