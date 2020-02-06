During Monday night’s Mesquite City Council meeting another public hearing and second reading on an ordinance imposing a moratorium on applications and plans for development, permits, plats, verifications, rezonings and site plans for convenience stores within the city limits of Mesquite was conducted.
Jeff Armstrong, director of planning and development services, reiterated that this is not an ordinance to stop the establishment of convenience stores but a 90-day "pause" on applications.
“At the end of the moratorium period or when the City Council approves an ordinance related to convenience stores, whichever comes first, this moratorium will end and those businesses can start applying for permits and submitting plans again,” he said.
The council unanimously approved the moratorium, which will be in place until May 3 unless council approves an ordinance before that.
