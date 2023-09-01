Senior Living.jpg

The Javelin Group has created several senior living communities throughout the metroplex. 

 Courtesy of the Javelin Group

Mesquite is slated to see a new multifamily development solely for low-income seniors.

At an Aug. 21 Mesquite City Council meeting, Alan Naul, with the Javelin Group, presented a proposed apartment building located at 1220 N Town East Boulevard, slated to hold 76 units in a single four-story building with enclosed hallways, elevators and programming specifically designed for senior residents.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

