Mesquite is slated to see a new multifamily development solely for low-income seniors.
At an Aug. 21 Mesquite City Council meeting, Alan Naul, with the Javelin Group, presented a proposed apartment building located at 1220 N Town East Boulevard, slated to hold 76 units in a single four-story building with enclosed hallways, elevators and programming specifically designed for senior residents.
Naul told council that the 2.5-acre plot would be a "great site for a senior living community," as the land has not garnered any interest from potential retail so far.
The building would be split into 50 two-bedroom apartments and 26 one-bedroom apartments renting at around $470 per month. The development was slated to have a 1:1 parking-to-unit ratio, with 19,000 square feet of open space dedicated to a potential dog park, grilling areas and picnic locations, among other potential amenities.
BW Smith, a member of the Mesquite City Council, said he liked the proposed complex but wanted to make sure it catered to what he called “true seniors,” who are on a more fixed income and are not as active as seniors around the age of 55. Additionally, he wanted to ensure that the quality of life for seniors within the complex remains high.
The planning and zoning commission recommended approval, provided the developer add 10 more parking spaces, as well as gates that limit cars entering, in addition to the proposed security fencing.
When garnering resident feedback, the city saw 12 letters in support and one in opposition of the development.
Planning Director Jeff Armstrong said city staff had concern that car gates would cause congestion on already busy roads, especially if solid waste or Mesquite Fire Department vehicles were to enter.
Naul added that while gates have their pros, they also tend to break often and can pose as an obstacle for residents in the complex. Council Member Kenny Green said he preferred a solid camera system to a gate, as the camera system allows the police department to find criminals who may cause trouble in the complex, while a gate poses a false sense of security.
Council Member Vidler said that parking was her biggest concern and proposed that Naul acquire a portion of the vacant property adjacent to the proposed complex to use as potential overflow parking.
Multiple residents spoke in favor of the development, saying that it's something that the community has needed for a long time.
The item passed unanimously.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
