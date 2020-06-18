During Monday night’s Mesquite City Council meeting the council conducted a public hearing and considered an ordinance submitted by BGE Inc. on behalf of Wynn/Jackson Inc. for a change of zoning from agricultural to planned development – industrial to allow an industrial business park, located at 12955 FM 2932.
No responses in favor or in opposition to the application have been received from property owners within the statutory notification area.
Jeff Armstrong, director of Planning and Development Services, said the property, known as the Trinity Pointe, is located at the southwest corner of FM 2932 and Interstate Highway 20. It is about 284 acres and the property is located in Kaufman County, east of the Heartland development.
The applicant is proposing an industrial park at the location.
“The Comprehensive Plan talks about some additional studies in the area to define more specifically what we want to do out there. That study hasn’t been done since the Comprehensive Plan was approved last year; however, it does give some guidelines, and one of those guidelines has to do with industrial zoning,” he said. “It says that industrial-type uses can be appropriate in this area. It recommends not having them on the I-20 frontage, and although this is very close it’s not actually on the I-20 frontage. It also talks about doing a little bit more of an industrial park-type setting as opposed to just a lot of building and concrete.”
According to the presentation, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the zoning change to PD – industrial with exhibits A through C.
Exhibit A is in regards to legal description; Exhibit B is in regards to development standards; permitted uses; screening and buffering standards; parking standards; and minimum building size for an industrial use. Exhibit C is the concept plan.
“We don’t want this to end up being a series of 10,000-square-foot metal buildings all lined up,” Armstrong said. “We want this to be a substantial, viable, income-producing, tax-producing industrial development with some quality buildings.”
Staff also proposed an additional requirement to increase the concrete depth of the internal collector street from 8 inches to 10 inches or more if determined to be needed by a geotechnical study.
Council unanimously approved the zoning change.
