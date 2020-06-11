Mesquite City Council briefed on trash cart pilot programs

The Mesquite City Council was briefed on the 2019 trash cart pilot program conducted between June 3, 2019, and Jan. 2, 2020, during the June 1 city council meeting. This pilot program cost $140,250.
Steve Glass, assistant director of Public Works, said the purpose of the pilot program was to measure the impacts of alternative collection methods on litter, collection, efficiency and customer satisfaction.
According to his presentation, two areas were chosen for this pilot program. One area used 95-gallon carts with a once-a-week pickup and the other used 45-gallon carts with twice-a-week pickups. He noted that due to the 95-gallon cart size, mechanical tippers were used to assist in the lifting.
Glass said supervisors collect data during trash days, the solid waste department recorded calls received, and English and Spanish surveys were mailed to every home.
The summary of data collected from supervisors indicates that in the 95-gallon cart area, one pickup a week was not enough; one cart was not enough; without enforcement, behaviors didn’t change; loose garbage and overflow was a problem that was not solved by carts; and odor, flies and maggots were a problem in the summer months.
Data shows similar issues with the 45-gallon cart area, but odor was not a problem due to twice-weekly pickups, but there was an issue with trash carts being stolen.
Glass reported there were 2,370 violations with the 95-gallon pilot program and 4,878 violations for the 45-gallon pilot program, both noted during the first three months of implementation. Violations were handled through meetings with the customers; a policy decision was made not to issue citations during the pilot program.
According to the presentation, an average of 76 percent of those surveyed expressed overall satisfaction with the pilot programs; an average of 72 percent stated that the cart size was adequate. However, the photographs and the information from the supervisors show that the cart was not big enough to handle the quantity of trash. In the 95-gallon area, 64 percent of those polled stated that once-a-week pickup was enough, but later in the survey, 76 percent preferred twice-a-week pickup.
Sixty-six percent of those surveyed stated that community appearance and litter improved, but the cleanliness was due largely to staff picking up trash that was left on the ground next to the cart, Glass stated.
It was noted that compliance with the requirements of the pilot program and keeping the area clean was a continuous struggle.
The summary of survey data indicates 75 percent overall satisfaction in the 95-gallon pilot program area and 77 percent overall satisfaction in the 45-gallon pilot program area.
Glass stated that overall customer satisfaction decreased during the pilot program.
If the city were to implement the program citywide, the cost for the 95-gallon trash cart program would include five additional rear loader trucks at $156,500 each; retro-fit 22 current rear loader trucks with cart tippers at $12,845 each; 10 additional employees including benefits and uniforms at $477,930; and purchase 47,250 95-gallon trash carts at $46.50 each, for a total cost of $3,740,145.
If the 45-gallon trash cart program was implemented citywide, the cost would include two additional rear loader for $313,000; four additional employees including benefits and uniforms at $191,172; and purchase 94,500 45-gallon trash carts at $38.50 each, for a total cost of $4,142,422.
Staff recommendation is to continue the city’s current system of solid waste collection where residents are responsible for providing containers and bags; implement a citizen education program regarding proper methods of trash disposal and related impacts on improving appearance of the community; require all trash to be bagged and placed in trash cans or carts; and consider requiring trash collection at the residential driveway.
“Everybody knows that we have problems with the alleyways and those are difficult areas for the trucks to go down, so in the areas where we can we’d like to see front driveway collection if possible,” said Glass.
The 95-gallon carts can be used at fire stations and other city facilities where it’s practical and at selected locations downtown. It was also recommended that they continue to make the 45-gallon carts available to residents who want to purchase them.
No decision was made regarding this briefing, but several council members have stated that people appear to be happy with twice-a-week pickup, but the city should not dictate what type of trash receptacle they use.
