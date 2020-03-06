A public hearing was held during Monday night’s Mesquite City Council meeting to consider an application submitted by John Cooksey of Cooksey Demolition Services for a change of zoning from commercial to commercial with a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow a primary outdoor storage yard, located at 2511 Edinburgh St.
This item was postponed at the Feb. 17 City Council meeting.
Jeff Armstrong, director of Planning and Development Services, said staff does not see any negative impacts from this business on the area.
Three responses in favor and two in opposition to the application have been received from property owners within the statutory notification area. The oppositions are for two properties in the area that are owned by the same individual.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval with certain stipulations.
The stipulations state that the outdoor storage area should be screened with a six-foot, board-on-board, stained cedar privacy fence. The fence should be constructed and maintained in good working condition, including the immediate replacement of any missing boards and/or damaged portions, with re-staining occurring at least every three years and as needed. The fence should be constructed along the entirety of the north property line, along Edinburgh Street, and south property line to provide screening from public view, except in visibility triangle areas and the entry gate.
The outdoor storage area should have an approved asphalt or concrete surface within the front setback along Edinburgh Street. Two approved trees from Zoning Ordinance Section 1A-500 should be planted within the front setback along Edinburgh Street. The CUP will apply to Cooksey Demolition Services and cannot be reassigned or transferred, and the CUP is valid for five years.
Cooksey said he accepts the stipulations but had concerns regarding trees because he does not have water on the property to keep them alive.
Council unanimously approved the CUP per staff’s recommendation with the tree stipulation removed.
