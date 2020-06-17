Mesquite Assistant City Manager Raymond Rivas provided the City Council with an update on the COVID-19 recovery programs funded through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act during Monday night’s council meeting.
He reported that Dallas County has been approved to disburse the Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) to cities, and the city of Mesquite will be getting $7,971,040.
Rivas said the city cannot use these funds to reimburse lost revenue. It has to be tied back to the city’s overall response and the community response to the coronavirus.
“Dallas County is the main recipient of these funds, and how we got to this number is they took our 2019 census estimate from the North Central Texas Council of Governments and we received $55 per capita for each those residents,” he said.
Mesquite is expected to also receive $672,453 for the Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Funds (HUD).
The three main areas the city is looking to provide assistance for are business recovery, resident assistance program and quality of life/response cost.
“If a business receives funding through Dallas County then (they) cannot duplicate that with the city of Mesquite program; however, it allows for a greater opportunity for businesses to receive funding because we are leveraging both the county funds and then the funds that have been allocated to the city of Mesquite.”
The proposed business recovery programs include a small business grant program, a medium-size business grant program, and workforce training related to COVID-19.
The small business grant program would have a $15,000 maximum grant. The business can have no more than 50 full-time employees, must be located within the city of Mesquite, and home-based businesses are excluded.
This fund can be used to pay employees, rent assistance, improving operations and buying personal protective equipment (PPE) for their business.
The medium-size business grant program is maxed at $30,000. The business can have between 50-100 full-time employees; located within the city; and recipients must be sole proprietor.
“This is also within the Dallas County program, which prohibits franchise-type businesses from applying and receiving some these funds. Ours would follow suit,” Rivas said.
Recommended workforce training programs could be on how to reintegrate safety precaution training for staff that is returning back to some businesses.
“As far as resident assistance programs, my recommendation would be maybe partnering with one of the Dallas County vendors to distribute the funding,” Rivas said.
The CRF resident assistance programs would be for rent/mortgage assistance program of $1,500 per month for a maximum of three months. Recipient must have lived within the city since March 1, 2020; make less than 80 percent of the Dallas-area median household income (example is $48,300 as a single individual); not have received additional housing assistance from the federal stimulus program known as CARES given from another agency; and not currently on a voucher program, living in HUD, or living in a relative’s home.
For the quality of life and community response Rivas said, “This is where the city works to enhance our capability and also backfills our coffers that we might have spent funds for our response. There are two components; one is looking at money that we’ve already spent, and then the next phase is looking at preparing for the next round if there is one.”
The proposed budget for CRF county funds is $4 million to be allocated to business recovery, $2 million to resident assistance and $1.9 million to community recovery costs.
The Community Development Block Grant is for programs supporting low- to moderate-income residents.
“This will be working with our local social organizations such as Sharing Life and Mesquite Social Services, of which we’ve already allocated funding for,” said Rivas.
The proposed budget for the CDBG-CV funds is to have $100,000 allocated to Sharing Life for rental/mortgage/utility assistance program and equipment reimbursement; $20,000 to Mesquite Social Services for rent/mortgage assistance; $1,000 to Mission East Dallas for PPE for staff and clients; and $10,000 to Hope’s Door for PPE for staff and clients.
“The reason my recommendation is that we utilize this funding for our local social organizations is that it has a longer period of time in which they can expend the funds. With our CDGB funding we can allow a longer period of time which would also be a benefit of our social organizations,” Rivas said.
The remaining $541,453 would be distributed to social service organizations that the city already works with as well as taking applications for those who haven’t received funds.
