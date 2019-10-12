The Mesquite City Council received a briefing regarding a proposed Downtown Overlay District during Monday night’s City Council pre-meeting.
Jeff Armstrong, director of Planning and Development Services, said the proposed Downtown Overlay District would cover the same area as the Main Street District, and the underlying zoning would remain in place.
This overlay is to put in place protections for downtown character, provisions that will encourage development/redevelopment and would work like any other overlay district. Staff proposes to adopt the text of the overlay ordinance and rezone to add the overlay on Oct. 21.
“I know there’s some concern from the public that we’re trying to eliminate a bunch of uses and make nonconforming uses, and that’s not true,” Armstrong said.
“We are prohibiting two uses: fuel sales, which we don’t think is appropriate in that type of atmosphere, and alternative financial institutes – we don’t really think that check cashing and title loans are what we want down there,” he added.
Uses that would be allowed that aren’t currently are mixed-use residential on the second floor with the first floor only allowed with conditional use permit.
“You don’t want homes in front of your Main Street necessarily, but if there’s a reason it seems right, then we can do it through council approval,” he said.
Additionally, allowing accessory use of rooftop patios, provisions for pop-up stores, provisions for existing structures and provisions for new structures.
Other regulations include appropriate awnings, alleys that are rear facades and maintained, landscaping at 10 percent of the parcel with 50 percent being on the street side and lighting. No new parking spaces would be required, except for residential 10 units and over; no signage with internal illumination or plastic, no free-standing signs and allowing “sandwich boards” during business hours.
Murals and public art are prohibited directly on brick and the front of buildings and is based upon the approval of the Arts Council and the Downtown Advisory Board.
Armstrong also went over outdoor uses accessory to a business, limiting it to decorative and functioning things such as outdoor dining, plants and benches.
