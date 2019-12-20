The Mesquite City Council received a staff presentation from city attorney David Paschall during Monday’s work session on council policies and procedures, code of conduct, ethics, campaign contribution limits and lobbying prohibitions. The purpose was to seek input from the council on potential changes.
Paschall went over conflict of interest, which states that “members of the City Council are expected to avoid involvements that put their own personal interests at cross purposes with those of the public. Given the broad scope of the council’s powers, potential conflicts of interest will inevitably arise. At any time a member believes a potential for conflict of interest exists, he/she is encouraged to consult with the city attorney or private legal counsel for advice. Staff may also request an opinion from the city attorney regarding a member’s potential conflict.”
The code of ethics, according to the city code Chapter 2 Article IV, requires that public officials and employees be independent, impartial and responsible only to the people of the city. Governmental decisions and policy shall be made in the proper channels of the governmental structure; no officer, employee, or member of any standing committee or board should have any interest, financial or otherwise, direct or indirect, or engage in any business transaction or professional activity, or incur any obligation of any nature which is in conflict with the proper discharge of his duties in the public interest. Public office should not be used for personal gain; and the City Council at all times shall be maintained as a representative body.
Paschall noted another standard in the city charter, Article IV, Section 14.
“It places the city manager in charge of the administration of city affairs and requires City Council members to get directions or orders to the city manager’s office, and if information is needed to solicit that from the city manager’s office or from the department heads,” he said.
Nepotism, according to the city charter (Article IV, Section 30), prohibits council members from awarding a position of employment or appointment to anyone within the third degree of consanguinity (parents, children, grandparents, grandchildren, uncles and aunts, first cousins, nieces and nephews, siblings, great grandparents, great uncles and aunts, children of great uncle or aunt, second cousin, children of first cousin, grand nieces and nephews and the spouses of any of these individuals) and within the second degree of affinity (spouse, parents, children, grandparents, grandchildren, uncle or aunt, first cousin, niece or nephew, and siblings).
Bribery prohibits accepting a benefit in exchange for a decision, recommendation, vote and exercise of discretion or a violation of duty as a public servant.
“All of these do come with penalty provisions – fines, criminal provisions, and with respect to items in our code of ordinances and the charter, even the removal of office. The bribery does come with a criminal penalty of second-degree felony,” Paschall said.
Official misconduct as outlined in penal code Chapter 9 prohibits council members from misusing their office for their benefit or to harm another. It also prohibits council members from using city resources for their own benefit or to harm another.
Paschall said there is no council policy or procedure in regards to campaign contributions, and the only regulation regarding this matter is found in state law, which is noted in Chapter 253 of the election code.
It states that City Council members cannot accept $100 in cash per election cycle, and unions and corporations are prohibited from making political contributions, according to the presentation. It also notes campaign finance reports that need to be filed periodically.
Several council members said they would like to have campaign finance reports readily available for residents to easily find on the city website without going through the process of filing an open records request.
The presentation also went over lobbying in the code of ethics, which states that City Council members may not represent, directly or indirectly, or appear in behalf of private interests of others before any agency of the city or any of its agencies.
It was agreed that this item would be brought back to the council for further discussion at a future meeting. Several council members said they would like to have a public hearing on this topic and open it up for citizen input.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.