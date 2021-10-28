Voters will be able to elect new city council members and a new mayor on Nov. 2. Get to know your candidates below.

Candidates Jeff Casper (Place 1) and Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross (Place 3) did not turn in their Q&As.

Mayor: Daniel Aleman Place you are seeking: Mesquite Mayor

Mayor: Ron Ward Position you are seeking: Mesquite Mayor

Place 1: Joe Hicks Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 1

Place 1: David Burris Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 1

Place 2: Kenny Green (Incumbent) Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 2

Place 2: Dorothy Patterson Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 2

Place 3: Jennifer Vidler Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 3

Place 3: Rose Grimsley Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 3

Place 4: Tandy Boroughs (Incumbent) Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 4

Place 4: Andrew Hubacek Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 4

Place 5: BW Smith (Incumbent) Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 5

Place 5: Tom Palmer Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 5

Place 6: Debbie Anderson Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 6