During Monday night’s Mesquite City Council pre-meeting, the council was briefed by STAR Transit regarding public transportation updates and future service model implications.
Kim Burton with STAR Transit went over current services provided to Mesquite.
Demand Response began operating in Mesquite on Oct. 1, 2014; it replaced MTED, senior and disabled transportation, expanding their services to demand response and curb-to-curb. Riders can go anywhere in their service area and outside the area for medical appointments.
Services are 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; fares range from $1 to $12 with discounted fares for those who qualify, which include seniors 60 and over, veterans and disabled riders.
STAR Transit also offers a client advocate program available to clients who need assistance going to medical appointments and on shopping trips.
Burton said the advocates are STAR Transit employees who go with clients on their medical or shopping trips. This doesn’t cost the rider any additional money nor does this service cost the city any additional money.
“We also offer training travel sessions. So if someone calls and has a little bit of trepidation on trying transit for the first time we’ll send out a client advocate with them, show them how to use the fare box,” she said. “If it’s a fixed route, we can show them where the bus stops, where they can get on and off. We can even take them with COMPASS into the DART system and show them how to use the DART system as well.”
STAR Transit also offers COMPASS Route 21, a weekday express shuttle service. The newest service offered in Mesquite is STARNow, which was launched on Nov. 4, 2019. They expanded their travel on Nov. 11, Dec. 6 and Feb. 2.
Customers can request rides via STARNow app or by calling 877-631-5278. Their ride will arrive within 15-20 minutes. Advanced scheduling options available, the service is same day only.
"Due to COVID-19 we’ve tweaked the software to only allow two people on the bus at a time. Right now the rideshare ratio is very low because we’re trying to keep the numbers limited on our vehicles,” Burton said.
Also as a result of COVID-19, COMPASS buses have blocked off every other seat to keep with social distancing rules, and they’re currently not taking fares. This will remain until further notice.
Burton the the cost to operate COMPASS and Demand Response service is $1,323,675. They receive federal and state subsidy in the amount of $1,065,473, with the city portion being $281,931.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.